New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut recently received her Padma Shri Award from the President. The actress shared an Instagram video for the same thanking the government and the 'janta' for everything. Yes, the 'Queen' actress took to her official social media handle to share an almost 1 and a half minute long video where she was seen expressing her gratitude for being honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, apart from this, what caught our attention was when she spoke about her journey. Kangana said that she boycotted fairness cream ads and item numbers in her Bollywood career, she even went on to say that she refrained from working with big banners and big heroes deliberately to carve her own way.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, apart from this, the actress recently shared the first look of her production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Kangana captioned the poster saying, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's home production titled 'Manikarnika Films'. Being her maiden digital venture, the film will get an OTT release on Amazon Prime.

Talking about the starcast, Avneet Kaur is known for playing Princess Yasmine in 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hogaand' and Charumati in 'Chandra Nandini'.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal