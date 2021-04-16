Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar directorial Mr Lele. Apart from this, he has several films in his kitty. He will also be seen in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The heartthrob of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has finally tested negative for coronavirus. He shared the good news with his fans on social media and wrote 'Negative' in his caption.

Vicky shared a sunkissed photo on Instagram in which he was all smiles for the picture. In the photo, he was donning a basic grey T-shirt and was flaunting his beard and curly hair. As soon as he shared the post, fans started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, "wowww.. i am so happy."

Another user wrote, "mubarak ho vickuu.."

Yet another wrote, "yipeee.. vicku ye to bhot positive news hai."

Vicky tested positive for coronavirus on April 5 and he shared a post informing about the same on social media. His post read, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt tested negative for coronavirus and she also shared a post on Instagram in which she was all smiles for the camera and was looking beautiful in it. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "The only time being negative is a good thing."

Fans bombarded her comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "omg this is good news. Another user wrote, "God give you strength."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar directorial Mr Lele. Apart from this, he has several films in his kitty. He will also be seen in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is titled Sam Bahadur and is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

