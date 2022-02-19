New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan is set to tie the knot with beau Saajz on February 19. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun on Friday (February 18), when the couple hosted the Haldi ceremony. On early Saturday morning, Afsana shared some pictures from her Mehndi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Titliaan singer shared a bunch of pictures with Saajz. The couple opted for matching kurtas with floral prints. Afsana completed her look with a solid red dupatta. In one picture, Saajz can be seen placing a kiss on Afsana's forehead, while in another one, they smiled for the camera, posing together.

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz dropped heart icons in the comment section. Sharing the pictutres, Afsana wrote, "afsaajz ki mehndi"

Take a look at the pictures shared by Afsana here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afsana Khan 🌟🎤 Afsaajz (@itsafsanakhan)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afsana Khan 🌟🎤 Afsaajz (@itsafsanakhan)

On Friday, the singer shared photos from her Haldi ceremony. Afsana can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered mustard lehenga, while Saajz wore a matching mustard kurta for the occasion.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#afsaajz ki haldi." Afsana posed gave a romantic post with Saajz, and in one of the photos, the singer can be seen twirling.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afsana Khan 🌟🎤 Afsaajz (@itsafsanakhan)

The Mehndi ceremony of the singer was attended by many of the fellow industry colleagues including Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, and Shefali Bagga. Shefali commented on the post with, “Many congratulations.”

After Afsana was evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 15, several rumours surfaced on the internet that she has parted ways from Saajz. However, the duo got engaged in February and is set to tie the knot today.

Afsana and Saajz are Punjabi singers and have sung several songs including Allah Khair Kare featuring Himanshi Khurana. Afsana, is best known for songs such as Titilyaan, Kamaal Karte Ho and Jooda.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen