'Affects Environment, Should Not Happen': Union Minister Anurag Thakur On Boycott Bollywood Trend

Bollywood has been surrounded by several controversies in recent years and the film industry saw the 'Boycott Bollywood' moment at its peak. For the first time, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur opened up about the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media.

According to the news agency ANI, Anurag Thakur said that the boycott culture is affecting the environment and causing harm as sometimes people comment with complete information.

He said, "The Indian Government has made 'Central Board Of Film Certification' that will check the films before they release in theatres. It looks through every aspect and the film can release in theatres after getting permission from the board."

"Today, our films are making a name for themselves in the world. These (boycott) things affect the environment. To ruin the environment, sometimes people comment without knowing the complete information which also causes harm and it should not happen," he further added.

Anurag Thakur's statement came after the release of Pathaan. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Pathaan was surrounded by several controversies and 'Boycott Pathaan' was trending on social media as well. However, the movie broke several box office records and collected Rs 100 crore on the opening day.

Many Bollywood films saw the Boycott trend on social media and they were not able to perform well at the box office. However, some films performed exceptionally well and were able to attract the audience to the theatres.