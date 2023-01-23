'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Teaser Out: Sara Ali Khan Transforms Herself Into A Freedom Fighter, Hits Hard Dialogues | WATCH

The first look of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan has finally been unveiled and it stars the actress as a freedom fighter. The thriller-drama inspired by true events will be released on Prime Video. The film is being directed by Kannan Iyer. Makers shared the teaser of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer movie on Monday.

The movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the journey of a college girl in Mumbai who becomes a freedom fighter. The story is set up in the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

The teaser video saw Sara Ali Khan dressed up in a white-coloured saree, she quickly assembles a radio-like device for delivering an important message to the nation. After she sets it up, she says, "The British feel they have curbed the Quit India movement. Lekin azad awazein qaid nahi hoti. Ye ha Hindustan ki awaz, Hindustan me kahin se, kahin pe Hindustan mein (Free voices cannot be held captive. This is Hindustan's voice, from somewhere in the country)."

Sharing the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "an ode to the unsung heroes. An ode to India’s freedom struggle #AeWatanMereWatan, new Amazon Original Movie - now filming!"

Earlier, Sara even expressed excitement of being a part of Ae Watan Mere Watan. She said in a Press Statement, "I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage."