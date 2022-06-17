New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marvel Studios' one of the much-awaited films Thor: Love And Thunder's advance booking has been started across the country. For a long period of time, fans were waiting for the tickets for months, and now they are all excited for the film to hit the big screens. Now, all the marvel fans are set to watch their favourite character Thor on the big screen after 3 years.

The film is helmed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and also stars Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. This will be Christian Bale's MCU debut.

Marvel India took to Instagram and shared a post where they informed all their fans that the advance bookings has been started for the film.

Sharing the post, the page wrote, "The GOD OF THUNDER commands your presence!

ADVANCE BOOKINGS for #ThorLoveAndThunder are NOW OPEN! Arrives a day early in Indian cinemas on JULY 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Book your tickets now: link in bio."

Take a look at the post here :

The trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was released and the video will keep you hooked to your seats. The trailer gives a glimpse of the battle between the Gods. The trailers show Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, and the actor will be accompanied by lady Thor aka Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman).

People will witness a clash between the Thors and Gorr the God Butcher. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 7. The movie will be released in India a day before the US in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

