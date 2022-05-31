New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tovino Thomas is one of the biggest stars in the Malayalam cinema and gained an immense fan following all over India with his superhero film Minnal Murali. The actor impressed everyone with his amazing acting as a superhero, his action skills and his charm. Now, Tovino is back again to create magic on-screen with his upcoming suspense thriller film Adrishya Jalankangal and announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing the news of his upcoming movie, Tovino Thomas, "Opening the window of Adrishya Jalakangal, presenting the first look of this intriguing story! Up next: #AdrishyaJalakangal".

In the picture, we can see some helicopters from the window and the sky can be seen filled with smoke. Adrishya Jalakangal will depict war as a man-made disaster and will showcase society’s struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity.

Apart from Tovino, the movie will also star Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role. Tovino and Nimisha will collaborate again after four years for this film. They have worked together in the crime-thriller film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan in 2018. Helmed by Dr Biju Kumar Damodaran, Adrishya Jalakangal will be produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting of the film will commence soon.

Tovino will also star in the upcoming courtroom drama Vaashi, written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and will release on June 17, 2022. He will also be seen in an action-comedy film Thallumaala, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko and the movie is expected to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nimisha gained popularity with the critically acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen, and she was praised for her performance as a housewife. She was last seen in Nayattu and Malik. She will star in Thuramukham, Ennale vere and Oru Thekkan Thallu Case.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav