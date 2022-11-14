Adnan Sami Promises To Expose Pakistan, Pens Down Instagram Post

SINGER Adnan Sami, who renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016, on Monday penned an Instagram post and said that he will "expose" the reality of what Pakistan did to him.

"Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt for the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period," wrote Sami.

"However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak," he further added.

The singer concluded his post by saying that he will soon expose the "reality" of how he was treated and it will leave everyone in shock. He also added that he has remained silent about this for a long time.

"One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all," he concluded his post.

Sami's post has left netizens confused. Many showered love upon him in the comment sections.

"You can't imagine how much we love you Sir. I wish you were here in Pakistan, working with your Son Azaan and doing concerts everywhere together. I'm sure there must be some very serious issue that forced you to leave Pak. But always remember, you have your true fans here, who love you soo much and listen to your music since the beginning," wrote a user.

"Sir, we are so proud to have immensely talented person like you thank you for the great music and beautiful songs. Love you sir," said a second.

"Sir, whatever the reason, even if you don't tell it's okay. India is very lucky to have you," a third user wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)