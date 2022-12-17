Adivi Sesh Birthday Special: 'Major' Star Joins Elite Star List, Announces 2 Pan-India Films | Report

The charm of Adivi Sesh requires no introduction as the upcoming south superstar has given a major blockbuster with his 'HIT Machine' making him the coolest guy on the block. Proving his way up into the industry, Adivi Sesh forayed into the film industry with his 2010 release 'Karma' making himself into the spotlight of the audience.

Living in the character of a power guy, Adivi Sesh has delivered films like 'Goodachari', 'Major', and 'HIT 2' in the past years where the inherent vulnerability of the character proved him to be the best suitable for the roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Making his name in the Telugu cinema and having 6 successful films in his kitty, Adivi Sesh is highly interested in also paving his way in the Indian film industry. According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh believes him to be an outsider and has earned his stripes on the bases of hard work and passion.

Having a few flops in his kitty, the actor always intended to work harder to make a name and fame. In an interview quoted by Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh said, "A lot is the testimony to the hard work we put in. A lot of actors think your work is done once your shoot wraps, and some actors think the work is done the day the film releases."

The actor further added, "but I feel my work is done 4 weeks after the film releases because that is usually when films stop playing in theaters. So from its inception, I intend to work hard and curate an idea until it reaches the audience and the best I can."

His film 'Kshanam' changed the whole game for him in the industry, where people started considering him to be the next biggest Gen-Z star in the South Indian film industry, where Sesh played the character of an investment banker based in San Francisco.

Adivi Sesh also added to the conversation stating, "I feel there is a lot of luck involved no matter how much hard work you put in. The audience's grace, God's grace there's a lot of love."

The star feels lucky as he stated, "I felt extremely lucky...it started with a small budget film like Kshanam and since then, each film has progressively got bigger and with Major, I think we blasted across the country."

Adivi Sesh has become a pan-India star after his film 'Major', where he portrayed the role of NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he is ready to take more risks with new and innovative roles in his kitty.

The star also shared his plans for 2023, where he is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family and finding the perfect work-life balance. The actor also gave a hint about his upcoming ventures, where he will be seen in 2 Pan-India films. The actor will soon start his work and will bring glamor to the screen.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in 'HIT-The Second Case', which was the second installment of 'HIT' verse. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and was considered a commercial success at the box office.