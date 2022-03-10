New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The month of July will be special for Aditya Roy Kapur's fans as the Bollywood actor will be treating them with his next 'Om: The Battle Within'. Taking to social media on Thursday revealed that his upcoming movie "Om: The Battle Within" will release in theatres on July 1.

"OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within," the 36-year-old actor posted on Instagram.

Touted to be a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.. It has a screenplay by Akshat R Saluja.

Kapur, who plays the titular protagonist in the movie, took to Instagram to share the news of the film's release date as well as its official poster. Apart from Aditya, the film will feature Sanjana Sanghi.

For the unversed, this film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur will be Sanjana's second movie after 'Dil Bechara'. She made her debut opposite late actor Shushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi remake of 'The Fault in our stars'

In an interview with India Today, Sanjana Sanghi talking about her upcoming movie said, "Om is fully ready. Adi [Aditya Roy Kapur] and I have completed the shoot. I also finished dubbing for it. I recently saw some glimpses and I am really hyped about it."

Talking about the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's anthology movie "Ludo".





Posted By: Ashita Singh