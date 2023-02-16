Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 'Night Manager' For A Hotel In Mumbai | WATCH

B-town heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for the release of his forthcoming much-anticipated web series The Night Manager, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 17, 2023. Now, days ahead of its release, a video went viral on social media which saw Aditya turning into a real-life manager of a posh hotel in Mumbai, handing the guests their room keys.

Aditya looked dapper in a black-coloured suit which he teamed up with a white shirt. A video also saw visitors taking photographs with him as the actor was seen serving them at the front desk of the hotel.

According to TOI, recently, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about his upcoming project, The Night Manager. He said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters."

"As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talents of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar," he further added.

Aditya Roy Kapur will make his digital debut in the series, which will feature him in the Tom Hiddleston role. The program will make its debut on the enormous streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. It will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead role.