Aditya Roy Kapur On Why He Prefers To Stay Away From Social Media, Says 'Every 3 Months…'

It's impossible to remember the countless occasions when Aditya Roy Kapur has looked like a dreamboat on the big screen! The Bollywood heartthrob (who now has Hrithik Roshan as a strong competitor) is getting ready for his upcoming OTT release The Night Manager with Anil Kapoora and Shobhita Dhulipala.

The performer, who recently appeared in the Kapil Verma-directed film Rashtra Kavach Om with Sanjana Sanghi, is recognised for maintaining a low profile in his private life and opting to steer clear of social media.

During an interview with GOODTiMES’, he said, "I wasn't on it till a couple of years ago. I have never been that active, it has never come naturally to me. I'm one of the few people on this planet who never made a Facebook account.

"The last social media platform that I was active on was MSN messenger. There I was really active. I can’t do it on a regular basis. But, every 3 months I post something."

Aditya recently grabbed headlines after facing an awkward situation when a female fan requested to kiss him. The cast of The Night Manager held a grand premiere for the show in Mumbai on Tuesday. Aditya received a warm welcome from his fans with loud cheers as he walked the red carpet for the media photo-op after the screening.

Later, as he was leaving the venue, a group of his fans surrounded him for photographs. A female fan requested to take a selfie with him, to which he agreed graciously. However, the fan then asked for a kiss and attempted to move closer to him. Aditya appeared embarrassed but politely avoided the situation. When the fan tried to kiss him again, he shyly laughed and attempted to dodge her.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

The way Aditya dealt with the situation was also appreciated by social media users. One fan commented, "Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" Another added, "Imagine a man doing this to an actress. He would have been booked by now for molest@tion, and feminists would have gone crazy."

The Night Manager is a legitimate adaptation of the 2016 BBC series of the identical name, which was based on John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same title. The initial series featured Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, the night manager, and Hugh Laurie as the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper. The series, which spanned six episodes, received multiple awards, including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.