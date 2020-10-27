New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Three years ago, during a radio chat show with Neha Dhupia, Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh had revealed that his girlfriend from his college days broke up with him in order to be with Aditya Roy Kapoor. During a freewheeling chat on No Filter Neha season 2, Ranveer had said, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

After three years, the Fitoor actor has finally broken his silence over Ranveer's accusations and said that his old buddy was just being dramatic while adding that he started dating the girl eight months after their break-up. “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt. Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her,” Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror.

Ranveer is now happily married to actor Deepika Padukone. They tied the knot in Italy on November 14, 2018. Notably, Ranveer has emerged as one of the most successful stars of Bollywood with superhits like BajiRao Mastani, Gully Boy, Simmba, Padmaavat under his belt. The 35-year-old is all set to play the titular role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in his upcoming flick 83. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. Kapur will soon appear in the anthology film Ludo with Sanya Malhotra.

