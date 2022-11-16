Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Katrina Kaif To Ananya Panday; 4 Bollywood Divas 'Malang' Star Was Rumored To Be Dating

Aditya Roy Kapur turned 37 on November 16. The Bollywood star made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 2009 ‘London Dreams’, has so far acted in more than 13 films.

The actor became an overnight sensation thanks to Mohit Suri’s musical directorial, ‘Aashiqui 2’. The film released in 2013, saw Aditya Roy Kapur play the role of an alcoholic artist. Shraddha Kapoor too starred in the film alongside the ‘Fitoor’ star and the two were rumored to be dating at the time.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been linked to several Bollywood celebrities in the past. From Shraddha Kapur to Ananya Panday, take a look at 5 rumored linkups of Aditya Roy Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry made headlines during the shooting and promotion of their 2013-film, ‘Aashiqui 2’. The two were rumored to be dating at the time and even appeared on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ together. The duo reportedly called it quits a few years later.

Rhea Chakraborty

Before Sushant Singh Rajput, it was rumored that Rhea Chakraborty dated Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo went to the same gym and were part of the same friend circle. However, the duo parted ways shortly after.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur starred together in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Fitoor’ in 2016. Katrina, who had then recently broken up with Ranbir Kapoor, made headlines due to her growing proximity with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the two maintained that they were close friends, it was rumored that Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur dated for a brief time.

Ananya Panday

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Ananya Panday blushed on being asked about her equation with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar even prompted her about a party where the duo danced the night away.

Soon after, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted attending Bollywood Diwali parties together this year and fuelled rumors about their alleged linkup.