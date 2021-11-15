New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The younger brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur is going to turn a year older on November 16. He is one of the prolific actors in Bollywood who became an overnight sensation after starring in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and in his career spanning over a decade, he has given some prolific performance in films such as Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Fitoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Ludo, etc.

As the actor is going to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, here we have brought you some of his prolific roles that left a mark in the minds of viewers. Check out below:



Guzaarish

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in this movie Aditya, essayed the role of Omar Siddiqui, who brings back the laughter on Ethan (Hrithik)'s face. In this, he essayed the role of a chirpy cute boy who has a never-dying spirit. His character was widely praised by both the audience and critics.

Aashiqui 2

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams but rose to fame after starring in this romantic flick. This movie changed his life upside down and opened the doors for opportunities. Unlike his previous films, in this, he essays the role of failing singer, Rahul Jaykar, a short-tempered and alcohol addict. He aced the role with his prolific acting and announced to the world that he is here to stay.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Followed by Aashiqui 2, in this film also Aditya essayed the role of a 'failed' businessman who is interested in two things-alcohol and girls. Though he essayed a supporting role of Avi Shiv alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, his prolific acting won the hearts of the fans. The audience was able to relate to his character, who is completely clueless about his life.

Fitoor

Based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel Great Expectations, the film stars Aditya alongside Katrina Kaif. It was an underwhelming success at the box office, but Aditya's lover boy character left the audience enchanted.

Ludo

Anthology black comedy crime film had four stories running parallelly, in which Aditya and Sanya were on the yellow side. His acting in this film was sweet and innocent, which was loved by the fans.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv