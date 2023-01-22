Aditya Roy Kapur And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Hilarious PDA At ‘The Night Manager’ Trailer Launch Wins Internet | Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur is back in the game with his upcoming release 'The Night Manager' alongside Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. All set to be released on the OTT giant Disney+Hotstar, the intriguing web series trailer launch was set in Mumbai on Saturday, where the lead Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala were captured in a rather goofy moment stealing the show.

As the actors were on a promotional spree, a video making rounds on the internet were shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account showing the adorable friendship between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

As the actors were dressed in beautiful outfits, Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen wearing sunglasses, which he asked Sobhita to clean it. She did with her tulle long skirt the actress was wearing, to which Aditya was seen mocking her to clean it again as it was not wiped properly, to which the two had a small laugh on the stage.

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt with a rusty orange blazer and black pants, whereas Sobhita carried a model donning a strappy crop top with a long ruffled multi-colored skirt.

On Saturday, the official trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer web series was launched digitally, where both the stars took to their social media handles and shared the trailer and wrote, "A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it's showtime! Hotstar Specials, The Night Manager streaming from 17th Feb only on Disney Plus Hotstar."

Talking about the series is based on the British spy series of the same title starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Olivia Colman respectively. The Indian version will be released on February 17, after the release of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming series 'Farzi.'

In the released trailer, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the lead role of the night manager, whereas Anil Kapoor will be seen as an illegal arms dealer, with Sobhita Dhulipala as his wife, and Aditya Roy Kapur's love affair.

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur's work front, the actor was last seen in Kapil Verma's 'Rashtra Kavach Om' which was a huge flop at the box office. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I, whereas she will be next seen in 'Made In Heaven 2'.