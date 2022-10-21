Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday The New Lovebirds In Bollywood? Fans Give A 'Thumbs Up' To The Jodi

ANANYA PANDAY and Aditya Roy Kapur caught everyone's attention at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party. The duo were spotted together before as well and were recently rumoured to be dating. Aditya and Ananya posed for the paps together and fans seem to love them together.

Moreover, Aditya and Ananya were twinning in black outfits. Watch the video here.

Fans seem to have approved of this 'jodi' and have also coined a name for them. One person wrote, "They look perfect together". Another commented, "Aditya +Ananya = Adiya"



Meanwhile, some fans speculated that Aditya and Ananya will be seen in a movie together.

Aditya looked dapper in a trendy black coloured kurta and paired it with black pants and black loafers. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous in three-piece ethnic wear with black palazzo pants, a bralette and a shrug.

In Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar asked Ananya about her past relationship and also asked if something is going on between her and Aditya. To this Ananya said, "No, no you didn't see anything". Ananya also admitted that she finds Aditya hot.

On the work front, Ananya has recently announced her upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The star cast of Dream Girl 1 will return for its sequel as well. The cast from Dream Girl 1 includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Ananya is the new addition to the star cast. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will be seen in the movie as well.

She was last seen in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did not work well at the box office.

Whereas, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Rashtra Kavach Om, which was not successful at the box office. He will be seen in Gumraah.