Aditya Narayan Wedding: Wedding bells can be heard in Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's home as son Aditya Narayan is getting married to long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditya Narayan, who is a popular host and singer, is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1, 2020. But, before that, the rituals of the wedding have started taking place. On November 28, Shweta and Aditya's Tilak ceremony took place, whose videos and photos are going viral on social media quite quickly.

Shweta and Aditya are seen sitting on the stage in the video and Aditya's father and Bollywood singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan Jha are also seen enjoying the rituals of his son's wedding. In the second video, Aditya is seen attending a dance party with some family members. Due to the ongoing pandemic in the country, the family had decided to arrange the marriage in a simple manner. The couple will tie the knot in a temple on December 1, which will only include 50 people.

However, the family has organised a grand wedding reception on December 2 in Mumbai. There are possibilities that some big names from Bollywood attend the reception ceremony. The event will take place under the guidelines isssued by the Maharashtra government amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the invitations amidst the pandemic, Udit Narayan told koimoi, “The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue.”

On being asked about the arrival of the big names from the industry, senior Narayan said, “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well.”

