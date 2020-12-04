Aditya Narayan also revealed about his honeymoon plans and said that he had planned three mini-vacations for his wife Shweta as he has to return to Mumbai every week for the shoots.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal and the pictures of the wedding are doing rounds on the internet. As the videos and pictures of his intimate ceremony are taking the internet by storm, there is one incident that will leave you in splits as Aditya has revealed that he went through a massive "wardrobe malfunction" during his wedding ceremony.

After the wedding ceremony, Aditya Narayan in conversation with Bollywood Hungama revealed that his pyjama got torn while he was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta and he had to immediately rush and wear his friend's pyjama for the pheras.

"I had to wear my friend’s pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build," he was quoted as saying.

Talking further about his marriage, he said that it feels great to be married to Shweta as they are lucky to found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years.

He also revealed about his honeymoon plans and said that he had planned three mini-vacations for his wife Shweta as he has to return to Mumbai every week for the shoots. The couple is all set to have their honeymoon in Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg.

On Wednesday, Aditya posted a video on his Instagram, the video ended with a meme as it featured Amitabh Bachchan's voice in it and the voice was heard saying, "They have done it. Our boys have reached."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya captioned the video, "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

He also shared a photo of their wedding rituals, and taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I will find you.. And I will marry you #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi”.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma