Aditya and Shweta tied the knot last year in December. And, due to Aditya's busy schedule, the couple were going on a series of mini honeymoons. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and host Aditya Narayan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to the hospital. The Indian Idol host is in constant touch with his father, Udit Narayan and he keeps giving his health update to him.

Recently, he sent a text to his father which shows the kind of bond he shares with his father, and we are all for it.

Playback singer Udit Narayan in an interview with The Times Of India, said, "I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me." He further said that Aditya hospitalised himself and Shweta is quarantining at home.

On Saturday, Aditya Narayan announced that he and his wife, Shweta has tested positive for covid19. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture from his honeymoon in which he was posing with his wife Shweta. He wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Talking about Aditya and Shweta, they tied the knot last year in December. And, due to Aditya's busy schedule, the couple were going on a series of mini honeymoons.

On the work front, Aditya hosted the show Indian Idol 12. However, due to his health condition, Jay Bhanushali is currently hosting the show.

Recently, many celebrities from the tinsel town tested positive for coronavirus in the second wave of COVID. Actor Govinda, Akshay Kumar also tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Bappi Lehri, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, among others tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This number has taken the city's tally to 4,52,445. On the other hand, 25 deaths have been reported, in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma