The 33-year-old singer said that he has only Rs 18,000 left in his account and added that at the end you have to take a harsh call.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after announcing his plans to get married, Bollywood singer and reality-TV host Aditya Narayan has now revealed that he has exhausted all his savings during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and said that he might have to sell his personal belongings to survive amid this pandemic.

Narayan, who is all set tie the know with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, opened up about his financial conditions and his struggles during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. The 33-year-old singer said that he has only Rs 18,000 left in his account and added that at the end you have to take a harsh call.

Aditya said that he had never planned that he won’t be working for a year but the lockdown changed all his plans. “At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect,” he said as quoted by Bollywood Bubble.

Opening up about how like the entire country, he too was affected by the lockdown, he said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account.”

“So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough,” the 33-year-old singer added.

Ahead of the lockdown, Aditya had announced a six-month sabbatical from television to focus on his singing career. He returned to TV as Indian Idol host a few months later and even featured in various advertisements.

Aditya Narayan, earlier this week, had announced that he is all set to get married by the end of this year with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta met a decade ago on the sets of their film Shaapit and they have been dating since then.

Posted By: Talib Khan