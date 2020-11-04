New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan has confirmed his wedding with Shweta in December in an Instagram post. He posted an adorable photo on the photo-sharing app with his fiancee, actress Shweta Agarwal. Aditya made the wedding announcement on Instagram and he also announced that he and his fiance are going to take a break from social media for shadi preparations.

Taking To Instagram, Aditya wrote, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December." Aditya added that they would like to keep further details under wraps and that he is temporarily going off social media for wedding preparations: "We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

The adorable couple met on the sets of 2010 movie Shaapit. Aditya and Shweta were starred in the Vikram Bhatt movie, which marked Aditya's acting debut. The 33-year-old in an interview with ETimes told that his parents, singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, are fond of Shweta Agarwal: "My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

Earlier, there were rumours of Aditya and singer Neha Kakkar tying the knot but later it was revealed that it was a promotional move for the Valentine's Day special episode of Indian Idol. Recently, singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh.

Aditya Narayan has sun for several films including Ram Leela and Dil Bechara. He hosted several shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star, X Factor India and Indian Idol.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma