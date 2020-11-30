In the photos, Aditya Narayan is seen in a blue kurta set while Shweta Aggarwal is carrying a beautiful orange embroidered lehanga, see photos.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer and host Aditya Narayan is all decked up to tie the knot on December 1 with his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. Recently, the couple had their tilak ceremony over the weekend and the pictures of their pre-wedding festivities are doing rounds on the internet. Aditya also took to Instagram to share the photos of his close-knit wedding affair and not to forget mentioning it is just unmissable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

In the photos, Aditya is seen in a blue kurta set while Shweta is carrying a beautiful orange embroidered lehanga. There is another photo that went viral on the internet in which the couple is seen posing with Aditya's parents-- Udit Narayan and Deena Jha.

Aditya and Shweta's wedding is going to be intimate affair as only a few family members and friends are invited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

Aditya made his relationship official recently as he shared an adorable post on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. He wrote a heartfelt caption that read, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for Shaadi prep. See you in December."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their first film Shaapit in 2010 and they have known each other for over a decade now. Earlier, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he is going to have a temple wedding in the presence of their family members. He quoted to SpotBoye, "For now, it's going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present."

On the work front, Aditya was last seen hosting the new season of Indian Idol, the show airs on Sony TV.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma