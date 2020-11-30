Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal's pre-wedding festivities are right out of dream and just unmissable | See Pics
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer and host Aditya Narayan is all decked up to tie the knot on December 1 with his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. Recently, the couple had their tilak ceremony over the weekend and the pictures of their pre-wedding festivities are doing rounds on the internet. Aditya also took to Instagram to share the photos of his close-knit wedding affair and not to forget mentioning it is just unmissable.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the photos, Aditya is seen in a blue kurta set while Shweta is carrying a beautiful orange embroidered lehanga. There is another photo that went viral on the internet in which the couple is seen posing with Aditya's parents-- Udit Narayan and Deena Jha.
Aditya and Shweta's wedding is going to be intimate affair as only a few family members and friends are invited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Aditya made his relationship official recently as he shared an adorable post on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. He wrote a heartfelt caption that read, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for Shaadi prep. See you in December."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their first film Shaapit in 2010 and they have known each other for over a decade now. Earlier, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he is going to have a temple wedding in the presence of their family members. He quoted to SpotBoye, "For now, it's going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present."
On the work front, Aditya was last seen hosting the new season of Indian Idol, the show airs on Sony TV.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma