Aditya Chopra Wanted To Keep Anushka Sharma's Debut In 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' A Secret? Here's Why

Anushka Sharma started her acting career with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was directed by Aditya Chopra. In the recent Netflix docu-series The Romantics, Anushka reminisced about how Aditya wanted to keep her debut a secret.

"Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.' I said, 'Huh?'" Anushka revealed.

The film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was released in 2008, revolves around the character of Surinder (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a simple man who falls in love with Tani (played by Anushka Sharma), an outgoing and vivacious woman, and marries her.

To impress her, he transforms himself completely and becomes Raj, a loud and fun-loving person who is the complete opposite of Surinder. The movie presents a story from the perspective of an average person and emphasises the idea that being ordinary is not something to be ashamed of.

Anushka Sharma has an upcoming project, a sports biopic called 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will be exclusively released on Netflix.

However, the release date of the movie is still unknown. Anushka Sharma, who has starred in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will play the role of a cricketer for the first time in her acting career. The film is being produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma, through his production company Clean Slate Filmz.

She recently grabbed headlines after she went on a spiritual break with her cricketer hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The power couple was recently spotted enjoying some time-off in Rishikesh days ahead of India's test series against Australia. The duo reportedly paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Uttarakhand, pictures of which went viral on social media.

According to reports, the duo also participated in public religious rituals and organised a bhandara.

