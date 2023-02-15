Watch: Aditya Chopra Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Make Uday Chopra A Star’, Talks About Him Being An ‘Unsuccessful Actor’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2023, Netflix released a special docu-series, The Romantics to celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s legacy. The series also featured his son, Yash Raj Productions’ head honcho Aditya Chopra facing the camera for the first time, where he opened up about the nepotism debate.

In The Romantics, Aditya Chopra spoke about how Bollywood has been surrounded by the topic of nepotism in recent years. The filmmaker agreed that if one is born into a film family, they do get an audition or a break easier than anyone else.

Aditya Chopra said, “Being born into a film family, it will always be easier for them to get an audition or a break. But it stops there.” The filmmaker then took the example of his own brother, Uday Chopra and revealed why they couldn’t make him a ‘big star’.

“One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background–everyone is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family,” Aditya Chopra said in The Romantics .

The filmmaker explained, “My brother is an actor, and he’s not a very successful actor. He is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He’s the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star.”

Aditya Chopra further added, “Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else.”

The Romantic is streaming on Netflix.