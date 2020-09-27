New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Yash Raj films clocked 50 years, filmmaker producer Aditya Chopra remembered his father Yash Chopra, the legendary director who founded the production house on September 27, 1970. Notably, the date also marks the 88th birth anniversary of the late director. In a special note to mark the five decade journey of YRF films, Chopra recalled how his father was a salaried employee of BR films but quit the job to start a company of his own.

"All he had was a string belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art gave birth to Yash Raj Films," Mr Chopra said in a note about the 50-yr-old journey of the production house. The DDLJ also expressed his gratitue for every person associated with YRF and added that he would love to be part of Bollywood in every liftime.

"Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Fims. So, as I write this note, I am trying to figure out what exactlyis the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flurish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25-yr-old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck? It's none of the above. It's the people. The people who worked in each and evry YRF films for the last 50 years....IT has taken me 25 years to fully understand this.The secret of YRF fifty are the people," he wrote in the letter.

Chopra also said that this production house has been traditional in its approach even as it has embraced new technologies and new ideas.

