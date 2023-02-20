Aditya Chopra Intends To Add Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dhoom’ Character ‘Jai’ In His Spy Universe: Reports

Bollywood's director-producer mogul Aditya Chopra is known for the unique characterization of his films giving blockbusters and iconic creations in the past. His latest film 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham broke massive records at the box office and is a part of his spy universe alongside 'Tiger' franchise and 'War.'

Now, the director-producer wants to add another character to his spy universe. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra plans to add Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dhoom' franchise character 'Jai' to his spy universe.

The report states, "It is a known fact that in YRF's spy universe, Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir's paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film."

It further stated, "Dhoom's Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him in the upcoming movies. How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn't begun yet. However, Abhishek Bachchan's Jai Dixit does certainly have a future in the spy universe."

The report also stated, "All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity. "

'Dhoom 1' was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and released in 2004 which was a milestone in Abhishek Bachchan's career, alongside John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen.

The film was later extended to two more parts featuring Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. However, as the lead actors were revised, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra's characters remained constant.

Also, writer Shridhar Raghavan opened up on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' which was written a couple of years back, people loved their characters, thus the makers are now making a return with 'Tiger 3' in Diwali 2023.