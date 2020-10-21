Aditi Rao Hydari also had a word with the producer and director of the film Tughlaq Durbar, check details

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Tuesday decided to walk out from Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar. The Wazir actor taking to Twitter penned a long note in which she explained the reason why she had walked out of the film. She also informed her fans that her role will be done by Raashi Khanna and wished her luck.

Taking to Twitter, Aditi wrote, "Due to the ongoing Corona Virus Pandemic, the world including the Indian Film Industry, came to a standstill for 6-8 months this year. While work has slowly started in phases and the film industry is getting back on its feet, there have been delays and schedules are being reassessed. As an actor, I feel a responsibility to not keep anyone waiting."

She further added, "I am committed to finishing projects that I had already begun shooting for and I don't want to cause any delays in projects that I haven't started yet, however much I want to make it work."

Aditi also had a word with the producer and director of the film and she wrote, "Keeping the current scenario in mind, I in consultation with the producer, Mr Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal have decided to take a step back from a project we were all looking forward to."

In her statement, Aditi wished luck to director Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Vijay Sethupathi and the team of Tughlaq Durbar. She further passed the baton to Raashi Khanna and said, "Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film."

Raashi replied to her tweet and said, "Thankyou @aditiraohydari. wish you all the very best for your projects..lots of love (sic)," and added two hug smileys in it.

Aditi concluded the note and said, "And to all you super sweet fans, thank you for your messages. I promise, I will see you all at the theatre very soon. Until then, stay safe, take care and lots of love (sic)."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma