aditi-rao-hydari-spotted-enjoying-quality-time-with-rumored-actor-boyfriend-siddharth

Rumored lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth were spotted going on a lunch date in Mumbai. The duo stepped out of the restaurant together, and while the actress posed for the camera, Siddharth was seen quietly stepping inside the restaurant.

Aditi Rao Hydari kept her outfit and look subtle for the lunch date as she wore a satin peach-colored shirt with brown pants. Keeping a no-makeup look, the actress wore white sneakers and had a sling bag with her.

As the paparazzi asked Aditi to pose with Siddharth, she laughed off and said, "woh to chala gaya.' Siddharth also opted for a casual look, where he covered his face with a mask and rushed out of the restaurant, and sat in his car.

According to a report of Pinkvilla, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating for a few months, however, the two never confirmed their relationship neither have denied it. Looking at their sweet birthday notes and wishes on Instagram, the duo have been often spotted together going on dates and lunches.

Aditi and Siddharth also recently attended the engagement ceremony of their Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand in Hyderabad, where the actress was seen in a simple traditional attire, whereas Siddharth made it to the ceremony in a t-shirt which was earlier worn by Aditi Rao Hydari.

The report also states that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell on the sets of Ajay Bhupati's 'Maha Samudram' and since then the two are often spotted together, going and exploring places.

Recently, during the event of her upcoming web series 'Taj', the actress was asked to comment about her dating rumors with actor Siddharth, to which the actress replied, "Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane" and left the stage.

Talking about their work front, Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' helmed by Shankar. Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in a silent project, titled, 'Gandhi Talks.'

The actress is also a part of two renowned web series including 'Taj: Divided By Blood' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi.'