On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. In the film, she shared the screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditi Rao Hydari has proved time and again that she is the queen of hearts. From donning shirt dresses to classy sarees, she has once again proved that no one can ace the style game just like her. Recently, the actress shared pictures from her photoshoot for Punit Balana, and in the photos, she was carrying the organza mint green saree. And, it would be wrong, if we didn't compliment her look. Well, she was surely looking like a regal dream.

In the photos, Aditi was looking nothing less than a queen dressed in a green saree. She carried the look with a gold and emerald green choker. Her makeup was surely doing the magic as it was in a subtle peach-tone. Aditi's brow game was on fleek and she tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a floral head clip. Just like they say it, the Indian look doesn't go without a bindi. Well, Aditi did not forget to carry it, and she was looking beautiful in the ethnic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Now, if you are wondering about the price of this saree? We are here for your help. This Saree is available on the official website of Punit Balana and the cost of this saree is Rs 45,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

As soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for her look.

One of the users wrote, "Stunning 🔥🔥"

Another user wrote, "wow you are just so pretty."

Yet another wrote, "Queen.. you are so beautiful."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. In the film, she shared the screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The film was helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma