Aditi Rao Hydari Has THIS Hilarious Response On Rumours Of Her Relationship With Siddharth | Watch

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time but neither of them talked about it in the public. Recently, Aditi was asked if she is dating Siddharth and the actress gave a hilarious response.

Responding to the question about her relationship status, Aditi said, "Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)"

Earlier, Siddharth posted an adorable picture with Aditi and penned a heartfelt note on her birthday. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray for all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones And the ones yet unseen Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!"

On Siddharth's birthday, Aditi too penned a sweet note for him and shared a picture as well. She wrote, "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

Siddharth also scolded the paparazzi who were trying to click his pictures with Aditi. He said, "mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi".

Aditi and Siddharth were seen together in the film Maha Samudram. The movie also stars Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel and it is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

On the work front, Aditi will be seen in the web series 'Taaj', which also stars Aashim Gulati, Naseerudin Shah and Dharmendra. The series will release on Zee5. Meanwhile, Siddharth will star in Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's film Indian 2 which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal.