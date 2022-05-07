New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is loved by many because of her amazing performances in films, her charm and her elegance. Now, here's good news for all Aditi Rao Hydari fans. The actress is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Aditi will represent the smartphone brand Vivo India. Talking about her Cannes debut, Aditi told the news agency about representing India at the international stage. "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling,” she told ANI.

Earlier, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will also attend the Cannes Film Festival and will be part of the jury. Cannes Film Festival announced the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting the winners of this year's Palme d’Or honors 2022, and Deepika is also the part of the jury.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut with Delhi 6 in 2009, then went on to star in some successful films like London, Paris, New York, Rockstar, Fitoor, Padmaavat and Ajeeb Dastaans. Apart from Bollywood, the actress has worked in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan. She will be soon seen in Gandhi Talks. Moreover, the actress will make her web series debut with Jubilee, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Jubilee also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabi and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series is set in a newly independent India and it is written by Atul Sabharwal.

