New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Om Raut highly anticipated film Adipurush starring megastars Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas has finally gone on floors. The film which is based on a popular chapter of Hindu mythology is hitting the headlines ever since the film was announced last year in November.

Finally, after making a lot of buzzes the film has kick-started the shooting on Tuesday. South superstar Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans and posted a poster of the film with the tagline 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil.' Not just this the poster also has 'Aarambh' mention on it which indicates that the shoot has finally commenced.

Soon after Prabhas dropped the poster of the film, it started trending on Twitter #AdipurushAarambh. Netizens have been pouring in their wishes and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. One of the users wrote, "Eagerly waiting for #Adipurush featuring #Prabhas." Whereas another user wrote, "Starting of Almighty journey of #JaiShriRam spiritual life by #Prabhas and @omraut starts. We team wishing you all the BLOCKBUSTER best Om sir. #Adipurush #AdiPurushAarambh"

Talking about the film it is a magnum opus 3D action drama wherein we will see Prabhas essaying a protagonist role 'Adipurush', while Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist 'Lankesh'.

As per DNA, speaking about the film producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "At T-Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Adipurush is the director Om Raut's first film with Prabhas and second with Saif after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. the film is slated to hit the theatres on 11 August 2022.

