Adipurush: Youtuber Recreates Prabhas' Underwater Scene; Netizens Say It's 'Close To 500 Cr VFX'

A YouTuber has created a buzz on social media after he recreated an underwater sequence of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer film Adipurush. Last month, the makers of the film released the much-awaited teaser of Adipurush, which got negative reviews for its VFX.The new video is an edited version of one of the Prabhas' underwater scenes where he could be seen meditating on the rocks.

An Instagram user uploaded a short video featuring the recreation of the same scene. The clip starts with Prabhas' scene from the Adipurush teaser, following which the user himself recreates it, thereby correcting the errors.

"Do you want me to recreate more scenes? Create your own 3D model using @kiri_engine_app #adipurush #bollywood," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, netizens are loving the edited video, as evident from the comments section. A user commented, "that is actually a super clean 3d scan will check the app out!" another one wrote, "Ek YouTuber hi aadipurush ki puri Vfx team se acha kaam kar leta hai."

An Instagram user also wrote, "This Video is not loaded yet...but I still commenting, " this is mind blowing," while another fan commented, "Your's is pretty close to 500cr VFX...! Amazing man wanna see you in films."

It is pertinent to note that soon after the teaser of Adipurush was released, it was criticized by the audience for some of its content. Even the graphics and the animation didn't receive thumbs up. After receiving negative reviews online, the makers decided to work more on the film, which is yet to be released.

A new Indian epic film based on Hindu mythology called Adipurush will be based on the Ramayana. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage feature in the Om Raut-written and -directed movie, which is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.