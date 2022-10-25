Adipurush vs Varisu: Prabhas's Magnum Opus To Face Mega Clash With Thalapathy Vijay On Makar Sankranti 2023

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with full fervor and joy across India. In the southern states of India, mega film releases take place on the auspicious day.

Megastar Prabhas recently announced that his upcoming pan-India mythological film ‘Adipurush’ will be released on January 12, 2023. While fans are super excited for the film, another movie release has booked its slot for Makar Sankranti 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay, who recently starred in ‘Beast’ alongside Pooja Hegde, will be back on screens with his upcoming film, ‘Varisu’. The highly anticipated action-thriller will release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and lock horns with the Prabhas-starrer at the box-office.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ announced that the movie will be released on Makar Sankranti next year. Taking to their social media handle, the production house announced the release date.

““Let’s celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theaters for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal,” read a tweet by Sri Venkateswara Creations’, the makers behind ‘Varisu’.

Along with the release date, the makers also released a new poster for the film. In the image, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit and is seen carrying a hammer.

Along with Vijay, other cast members include Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ stars Kriti Sanon paired for the first time alongside the ‘Baahubali’ star. The film also features ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’ fame Sunny Singh.

Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh, the main antagonist in the film. ‘Adipurush’ has been helmed by National-Award winning filmmaker Om Raut and has been bankrolled by T-Series.

The trailer of the magnum opus was released in a grand manner on the day of Dussehra in Delhi. The film has been made on a huge budget and is billed an a highly-anticipated release.