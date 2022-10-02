Adipurush Teaser Out: Prabhas-Starrer Gives A Glimpse Into The Epic Saga Of Ramayana | Watch

Finally, the wait for Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' teaser came to an end as the maker of the film released the one-minute forty-six-second teaser of the film on Sunday. The video is one of the much-awaited teasers featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

In the teaser, Prabhas plays the role of Raghava, whereas Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman. The movie gives a sneak peek into the world of Ramayana. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Lankesh. Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Janaki. If media reports are to be believed then, the movie is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The movie has been directed by the National Award-Winning filmmaker Om Raut, who worked with Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Apart from the teaser, the makers have also released the first official poster of Adipurush.

Take a look at the teaser here :

The teaser of the film was unveiled on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The location makes the entire teaser much more meaningful as Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"The team of the film will walk from a specially constructed bridge on the River Sarayu. They'll come on the stage after which a giant poster of the film, which is 50 feet in size, will be unveiled. Then on a screen, the teaser will be shown. Interestingly, the promo will be played in all the five versions - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam – one after another," a source was citied by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

The event was attended by superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The movie is being touted as “the victory of good over evil” as it is an onscreen adaption of the Hindu epic saga of Ramayana. Meanwhile, the film is produced by T series and Retrophiles and will hit the big screens on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D.