Adipurush Stars Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Spark Dating Rumours Before Film's Release

PRABHAS and Kriti Sanon- starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most anticipated films of the year and there has been a lot of curiosity amongst the audience about the film. Amid the excitement and curiosity about Adipurush, the actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are hitting the news because of the rumours around their relationship. Prabhas welcomed Kriti to the team Adipurush in 2020 and the duo have also completed the shooting of the film. Kriti also called Prabhas on Koffee With Karan show.

According to India TV, Prabhas and Kriti have mutual admiration for each other. "Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush," a source was quoted saying by India TV.

On Koffee With Karan, Kriti and Tiger Shroff were asked to call a celebrity and ask them to say 'Hey Karan, It's Me'. In this segment, Kriti called Prabhas and gained 2 points as well.

Talking about Adipurush, the movie will be directed by Om Raut. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was not successful at the box office. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde. He will be seen in Salaar, which is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Mimi for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She will be seen in Shehzada, along with Kartik Aaryan. She will star in a horror-cmedy film 'Behediya', along with Varun Dhawan. She is also working on the action film Ganpath, along with Tiger Shroff.