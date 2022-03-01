New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Adipurush, the much-awaited and anticipated epic drama starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have got a new release date. Now, Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023. Helmed by Om Raut of ‘Tanhaji’ fame, the pan-India project will now hit the big screens in 3D.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in August this year. Kriti Sanon on Tuesday morning made an announcement on her social media and informed the same.

Sharing the update, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas wrote, "#Adipurus Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

Slated to release on 11 August, Adipurush was postponed because T-Series' Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Earlier, Aamir Khan Productions had thanked the 'Adipurush' team for the same.

"This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022," Aamir Khan production had written.

Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga 'Ramayana' and apart from Kriti, Prabhas and Saif the film also stars Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama and Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana.

Posted By: Ashita Singh