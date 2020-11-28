New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the makers have announced the 3D experience of Ramayana called Adipurush starring Parbhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the audience was wondering that who will be essaying the role of Sita opposite to the handsome hunk. It seems the wait is finally over and Om Raut’s upcoming project Adipurush has finally got its Sita.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have finalised Kriti Sanon to play the lead role and she has also given her nod to this iconic role. The report states, "After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity. Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021."

The reports suggest that the film is expected to go on floors from January next year. It will is scheduled to release in theaters in August 2022. The film will mostly shoot in the studio in front of the chroma screen to make it a more lively 3D experience. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale, said reports. The makers have revealed about Saif Ali Khan's lethal villain character on the latter's birthday.

Talking about Kriti's other project, the actress has a packed schedule from the beginning of 2021 as she is currently shooting for her next ventures Hum Do Humare Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. Also, she will begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey soon alongside Akshay Kumar.

Posted By: Srishti Goel