Adipurush Release Date: When and Where To Watch Prabhas's Mythological Drama | See First Look

The first look of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' was revealed by the superstar himself on Friday morning. Taking to his social media account, the 'Baahubali' star shared posters from the film in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the posters where he can be seen sitting on one of his knees as he holds a bow and arrow and looks towards the sky. “|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!🫶 #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!” read the caption of his post.

Take a look:

Fans flooded social media with love and praise for Prabhas’ look in the film. “Biggest CROWD PULLER is here as Adipurush,” wrote one user. “King of Indian is back A perfect giant this is perfect treat to us as die-hard fan Love from Pakistan,” wrote another.

‘Adipurush’ also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, who worked with Ajay Devgn in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.’

According to reports, the teaser and poster of the film will be unveiled by the makers on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. October 2, on the bank of Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The mythological film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Prabhas will reportedly play the role of Lord Ram in the movie, while ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’ fame Sunny Singh will be seen as his younger brother, Lord Lakshman. Kriti Sanon, who is riding high on the success of her film ‘Mimi’, will be essaying the role of Sita whereas Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Raavan.

The visual extravaganza will be released in theaters on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D and has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.