Adipurush's Release Date To Get Postponed Because Of Backlash? Here's What We Know

ADIPURUSH is one of the most awaited films ever since its announcement as the epic saga of Ramayana is going to be adapted into films for the first time. However, the teaser of Adipurysh lefts the viewers disappointed because of its VFX and the portrayal of the characters. Now, as per the latest updates, the makers of Adipurush are planning to postpone the release date.

According to several reports, the makers might postpone the release date of Adipurush because of the massive backlash. The movie will also clash with Ajith’s Thunivu and Viijay’s Varisu at the box office.

There is no confirmation regarding the film's release date. However, the official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The movie is based on the epic of Ramayana and will showcase the triumph of good over evil.

Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D and IMAX. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Even though the movie faced backlash, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar supported the film. For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar made the hit television show based on Ramayan, which is still loved by the audience. In an interview with Etimes, he said, “How can you stop anyone from creating anything?” He further added, “dharma changes with time" and that “Om Raut did what he felt was okay."

Whereas, director Om Raut asked the audience to believe the team. “Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down, and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” Om Raut told News18.

The movie's teaser was unveiled in Ayodhya in a grand event on Gandhi Jayanti. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crores.