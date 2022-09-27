Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-Starrer's First Look To Be Released During A Grand Event In Ayodhya

PRABHAS and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most awaited films and there has been a lot of curiosity amongst the audience about the film. The audience is eagerly waiting for the first look of Adipurush, however, the makers have not revealed much about the film. But here's good news for all Adipurush fans as the star cast and makers are expected to release the first look on October 2.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut will unveil the teaser and poster of the Adipurush on October 2. A grand event will be organised in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which is the holy land of Lord Ram.

Talking about Adipurush, the movie will be directed by Om Raut. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The movie is based on the epic of Ramayana and will showcase the triumph of good over evil.

Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D and IMAX. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was not successful at the box office. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde. He will be seen in Salaar, which is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel.

Kriti was last seen in Mimi for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She will star in a horror-cmedy film 'Behediya', along with Varun Dhawan. She is also working on the action film Ganpath, along with Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in Shehzada, along with Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Om Raut last directed the periodic drama film Tanhaji and the movie won the National Award for Best Film as well. The movie starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead role.