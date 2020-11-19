Adipurush: In the film, Saif Ali Khan is going to play the role of Lankesh and it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who announced about his role on her Instagram.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Prabhas has now officially announced the release date of his upcoming drama film Adipurush. Baahubali actor shared the announcement poster on his Instagram at 7: 11 am. Earlier, he announced that the film will star Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal role at 7:11 am.

Prabhas announced that the film will hit the big screens on 11/8/2022. He shared the post with the caption that reads, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

In the film, Saif Ali Khan is going to play the role of Lankesh and it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who announced about his role on her Instagram. She shared the information with the caption, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan #Adipurush #Lankesh #SaifAliKhan @actorprabhas @omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

Social media went into a frenzy as Prabhas announced his upcoming film and they started sharing the information on social media. After Prabhas announced the release date, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared, "I know about Adipurush even before the announcement. It is the perfect time to make a movie with a story based on Lord Rama."

Adipurush is being helmed by Om Raut and in the film, Prabhas is going to play the role of Lord Rama. A few days back, a fan-made poster of Adipurush was doing rounds on the internet and director Om was all praises for it. He even shared it on his social media.

On the work front, Parbhas will be next seen in the film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma