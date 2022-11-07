Adipurush New Release Date: Prabhas-Starrer Postponed To 'Give Complete Visual Experience To Viewers'

ADIPURUSH has been surrounded by numerous controversies ever since the release of its teaser. The movie received a huge backlash as some criticised its VFX and some were disappointed by the portrayal of Ramayana's characters. Amid the backlash, Adipurush's director Om Raut released an official statement and announced the movie's new release date. It was earlier slated to release on January 16, 2023.

"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," Om Raut's official statement reads.

Adipurush Release Date:

The movie will now release on June 16, 2023.

It was also reported that the makers will reshoot some scenes. However, this is not confirmed yet. If Adipurush would have released on Sakranti 2023, then it would have clashed with Ajith’s Thunivu and Viijay’s Varisu at the box office.

Adipurush stars Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Earlier, Om Raut requested the audience to trust his team and assured that the movie will not disappoint anyone. "Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down, and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” Om Raut told News18.