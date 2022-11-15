Saif Ali Khan's Bearded Raavan Look For 'Adipurush' To Be Changed Through VFX? Here's What We Know

The makers of ‘Adipurush’ starring Saif Ali Khan as ‘Raavan’, dropped the first teaser poster of the upcoming film on September 30, where the teaser was heavily backlashed by various Hindi seers bodies, where the formations are alleging that the depiction of Hindu deities is improperly released in Bollywood movies.

According to a report, the director of ‘Adipurush’ Om Raut is forethinking digitally removing Saif Ali Khan’s beard in the film, where the actor is set to play the role of ‘Raavan’. Using the new VFX technology several sources are stirring up rumors that the process might start in some time.

The makers of Adipurush are also thinking of changing the presentation of several other characters as well, where the whole cost of the redoing will take around Rs 30 crores. The Prabhas starrer film was already ready to hit the theaters on January 12, 2023, however amid the controversies and edits, the makers are extending the date till June 16 next year.

The director of ‘Adipurush’, Om Raut has also expressed his respect and devotion towards portraying a positive and honest history and culture of Hinduism on his Instagram, where the team of ‘Adipurush’ is all set to provide the best cinematographic experience without any stirring of controversy.

The allegations against the film also alleged that the portrayal of Lord Rama and Hanuman is being showcased inaccurately as the actors are visible wearing leather straps which are unnecessary and unwarranted.

‘Adipurush’ will be a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic ‘Ramayana’, where lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be portraying the characters of ‘Raghav’ and ‘Janaki’, while the antagonist of the film will be portrayed by Saif Ali Khan as ‘King Ravana’ and Sunny Singh as ‘Laxman.’