New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prabhas starrer Adipurush is the much-anticipated film and is touted to be an epic drama film. The film is an adaptation of Ramayana and revolves around the victory of good over evil. However, days before Diwali, the festival of good over evil, a fan-made poster of Prabhas as Ram is doing rounds on the internet and netizens can't keep calm.

The poster that has taken the internet by storm features Prabhas in it, he is seen in the fearsome Lord Rama look. In the poster, he is donning a saffron dhoti with matching gold accessories. Not only Prabhas's fans are appreciating the efforts of the fan-made poster, but also the director of Adipurush, Om Raut came forward as he was impressed by the poster and was all praises on Prabhas Central, the creator of the viral poster.

Om Raut retweeted the post and wrote, "This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral."

The film is a high-budget film and is made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore. The film will also star Saif Ali Kahn, he will be playing the role of Ravban whereas, there are reports that two other Bollywood actors are approached for the role of Lakshman and Sita.

The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi language and will have a massive release with the dubbed version in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other foreign languages.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is slated to start filming in 2021 and is expected to be out in cinemas in the year 2022.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam, the film is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He recently returned to Hyderabad after finishing the shoot that was scheduled in Italy.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma