New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South cinema superstar Prabhas' much awaited film 'Adipurush' has been making headlines for a long time. It was speculated that Prabhas might play the role of Lord Ram. Many fans of Prabhas have made posters of Adipurush, in which Prabhas can be seen as Lord Ram. Now, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the director of the film Om Raut has shared these fan-made posters on his social media page.

Sharing a montage video of the fanmade posters, Om Raut wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil #ramnavmi #adipurush". Many fans were expecting the first look of the film, but this has made the audience even more excited about the movie.

The movie was supposed to release on August 11, 2022, but got postponed because T-Series' Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Announcing the release date, Om Raut wrote, “#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023".

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. He will be soon seen in Project K, starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Om Raut made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush. Then, he directed the superhit movie Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga 'Ramayana' and apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Meanwhile, Kriti will also be seen in Ganpath and Bhediya. She is also in talks to star in Meena Kumari's biopic.

Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023. Helmed by Om Raut, the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D.

