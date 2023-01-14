Adipurush: Allahabad HC Asks Censor Board To File Reply On PIL Against Prabhas-Starrer's Promo

Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' is surrounded by legal hurdles, where trouble after trouble seems to be mounting for the makers of the film with more and more complications haunting the film. Earlier the film with poor VFX scenes was criticized by the audience, and now the issued notice to the Censor Board has again taken a pace.

On Saturday, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court issued a notice to the Censor Board to reply to the PIL filed against the film. The bench has fixed the date of the next hearing on February 21. A division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice BR Singh passed the final order on the PIL, which was moved ahead by Kuldeep Tiwari.

Earlier, the film had found itself engaged in legal issues with a plea being filed against the makers of the film in a Delhi-based court for banning the film as in the teaser released, the Hindu gods were represented in an unwanted manner.

The National Cine Worker Union, a trade body for film workers, sent a legal notice to Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film along with the team stating that the teaser insulted the Hindus and the religion through the wrong portrayal of the Hindu deities.

There have been several objections from many priests and other Hindu communities against the way Goddess Sita is represented in the film. Many also raised speculations about the way Lord Rama and Hanuman have been represented and called to remove those scenes from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

In the petition, it is claimed that the producers of the film released the promo without obtaining a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which is a clear violation of the rules. The petition also objected to the costumes worn by actress Kriti Sanon playing the role of goddess Sita in the film.

The teaser released highly contradicts the beliefs of Lord Rama and Sita, and that people have a sincere belief which is required to be abided. The petitioner has also made the actors parties to his petition and also included the producer and director as the 'respondent.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian mythological film based on the Indian epic 'Ramayana.' Written and helmed by Om Raut, the film is backed up by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, featuring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.