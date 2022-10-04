'Adipurush' A Misrepresentation Of 'Ramayana': BJP Spokesperson Malavika Avinash Slams Prabhas-Starrer

The teaser of superstar Prabhas’ magnum opus film, ‘Adipurush’ released on October 2 in a grand manner. The teaser, featuring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, was received with mixed reviews. While some loved their idol Prabhas in the film, others called out the makers for the VFX and representation of the characters.

The teaser saw Saif Ali Khan take on the role of Raavana, for which he sported short spiked hair with a long beard and dark-kohled eyes. Social media was abuzz slamming the makers for making Khan look more like Alauddin Khilji than Raavana.

Recently, actor and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash slammed ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut for “misrepresentation” of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. While in an interview with ANI, Avinash spoke about how she feels the makers have not researched the story well and thus have misrepresented the Hindu epic.

“I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked,” said Avinash in the interview to ANI.

She further added that the makers cannot just do things in the name of creative liberty. “He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr Rajkumar in ‘Bhookailasa’ or any of these great actors, SV Ranga Rao in ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’, to understand how Raavana looked. The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty,” Avinash added.

“Ramayana represents this nation, its civilization and its people. So no one can take it for granted, let alone a film director. I am angry and I am saddened by this misrepresentation,” she concluded.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, will be released in theaters on January 12, 2023.