Adil Khan Durrani's Attorney Calls Rakhi Sawant's Abuse Charges 'Pre-planned', Asks 'Do You Feel She Is So Weak'

Rakhi Sawant has made numerous severe allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, who was recently placed in judicial custody. She has accused him of physically assaulting her, mismanaging her finances, and engaging in unnatural sexual acts. Adil's lawyer has stated that these claims are without merit and added that Rakhi received money from her previous spouse Ritesh and is now doing the same with Adil.

Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in May 2022. In January 2023, Rakhi shared a photo of their wedding and a purported image of their marriage certificate.

Adil's lawyer, Neeraj Gupta, recently denied all of the allegations made by Rakhi against Adil. He told the Times of India that the claims are false and pre-planned. "All this is pre-planned. The allegations are all baseless. Do you feel Rakhi Sawant is so weak that any guy can beat her and she will take it all without a word? Adil comes from a good family background and does not need to take money from her or shoot her videos. Rakhi got money from her earlier husband, Ritesh, when they separated, and now she is doing this with Adil. I have submitted all proofs in court, including his bank statements," he remarked.

The same report also mentions that Rakhi has accused Adil of filming her nude and fears that he may have sold the videos. Rakhi stated that she intends to seek a divorce as Adil has been unfaithful to her.

A police official stated that last week, Adil was taken to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai for questioning and was eventually arrested. Rakhi filed an FIR against Adil, accusing him of physically assaulting her, verbally abusing her, stealing money and jewellery from her apartment without her permission, harassing her for dowry, and engaging in unnatural sexual acts.

A new complaint has been lodged against Adil in Mysuru on Monday after a female student from Iran accused him of rape, cheating, intimidation, and blackmail. The student, who came to Mysuru to study, has claimed that Adil committed these crimes against her, according to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)